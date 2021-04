"Blue Bloods" actors on reaching 150-episode milestone The hit CBS drama "Blue Bloods" is celebrating its 150th episode this Friday and was recently renewed for its 8th season. The show follows the lives of four generations of New York City cops. Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, and Will Estes join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the success of "Blue Bloods" and what's in store for this week's episode.