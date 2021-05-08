Bloomberg names the 50 most influential people of 2017 A lot has happened the past year, but which transformative figures helped shape 2017? Bloomberg Businessweek sought to answer that question in their new special issue featuring the first annual Bloomberg 50 list. The list includes special counsel Robert Mueller, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins. Bloomberg Businessweek editor Bret Begun joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss other people on the list and how it all came together.