Live

Watch CBSN Live

Blood clots more likely in people with COVID-19 infections than vaccines, study shows

Research from Oxford University in England has new data regarding the rate of blood clotting cases in COVID-19 patients and vaccine recipients. The study, which has not been peer-reviewed yet, shows that the particular blood clot which was studied is eight to ten times more common in people who experience a COVID-19 infection than in people who were inoculated. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to explain the latest development.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.