Blood clots more likely in people with COVID-19 infections than vaccines, study shows Research from Oxford University in England has new data regarding the rate of blood clotting cases in COVID-19 patients and vaccine recipients. The study, which has not been peer-reviewed yet, shows that the particular blood clot which was studied is eight to ten times more common in people who experience a COVID-19 infection than in people who were inoculated. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to explain the latest development.