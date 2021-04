Blockbuster movies to watch this summer Hollywood is ready for an eye-popping summer with the newest chapter of the X-Men franchise opening Friday. "X-Men: Apocalypse" will go head-to-head with another sequel, "Alice Through the Looking Glass," starring Johnny Depp. The two premieres have Hollywood hoping for a powerful Memorial Day weekend at the box office. New York Times reporter Melena Ryzik and ScreenCrush.com editor-in-chief Matt Singer join "CBS This Morning" to preview this summer's most anticipated movies.