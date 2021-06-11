Live

Blockbuster movies are back this summer

COVID-19 forced most movie theaters across the country to close for more than a year. But rising vaccination rates are helping them to reopen and highly anticipated films are drawing viewers. Atlantic reporter Shirley Li joins CBSN with more.
