Blinken warns Russia to stop using food as weapon of war in Ukraine Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on world leaders Thursday to tell Russia: Stop using food as a weapon of war in Ukraine. In July, Russia withdrew from a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed Ukraine to safely export its grain from Black Sea ports. Luke Coffey, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, joined CBS News to discuss why Russia pulled out of the deal and what would it take for them to return.