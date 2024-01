Blinken warns of "consequences" for Houthi attacks in Red Sea U.S. and British warships shot down 21 drones and missiles from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea on Wednesday. No damage or injuries were reported, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned there will be "consequences" if the Houthi attacks continue. Phil Stewart, a military and intelligence correspondent with Reuters, joined CBS News to discuss who the Houthis are and where the rising tensions with them could lead.