Watch CBS News

Blinken urges Hamas to accept cease-fire deal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is back in Saudi Arabia pushing for a cease-fire deal as protests over the Israel-Hamas war continue on college campuses across the U.S. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.