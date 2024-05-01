Blinken urges Hamas to accept cease-fire deal, Netanyahu vows to attack Raffah either way U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel holding meetings with top officials Wednesday. He is also ramping up pressure on Hamas to accept the latest cease-fire proposal and hostage release deal. But the secretary's visit comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to launch a ground invasion of Gaza's southern city of Rafah, with or without a cease-fire deal. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has more.