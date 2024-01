Blinken speaks from Israel as U.S. seeks to prevent wider conflict in the Middle East Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed international media Tuesday while on his latest trip to the Middle East where he is advocating for a "way forward" as the Israel-Hamas war rages on in Gaza. Threats of conflict spilling out in the region continue to grow as militant groups increase attacks against Israel and its allies. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini discusses Blinken's remarks.