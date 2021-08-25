Up to 1,500 Americans may still need evacuation from Afghanistan, Blinken says Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that there are up to 1,500 Americans who may still need to be evacuated out of Afghanistan. The State Department has been in direct communication with 500 Americans with specific instructions on how to safely reach the airport in Kabul. Officials have been reaching out to the remaining 1,000. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest on the evacuations.