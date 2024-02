Blinken, Navalny's wife and others speak after reports of Russian opposition leader's death U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that if reports of Alexey Navalny's death are true then "Russia is responsible." Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of the jailed Russian opposition leader, also spoke out in Munich earlier. Journalist Mary Ilyushina, who covers Russia, brings us the latest developments.