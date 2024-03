Blinken meets with Netanyahu, Israeli war cabinet Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv for a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday as the U.S. pushes for a cease-fire in Gaza. Speaking in Cairo Thursday, Blinken said a ground assault on Gaza's southern city of Rafah would be a mistake. Meanwhile, the U.N. Security Council is expected to vote on a U.S.-sponsored resolution calling for an "immediate and sustained cease-fire" in Gaza. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay has more.