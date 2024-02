Blinken meets with Netanyahu as Hamas proposes 3-phase cease-fire plan U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday as he continued another whirlwind diplomacy trip through the Middle East to try to secure a cease-fire in Gaza. The meeting comes a day after Hamas proposed a three-phase plan for a cease-fire that Israel likely won't accept outright. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis has more.