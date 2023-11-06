Blinken makes unannounced visits to West Bank, Iraq U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken brought his frenetic Mideast diplomatic push on the Israel-Hamas war to the occupied West Bank on Sunday, meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in his latest bid to ease civilian suffering in the Gaza Strip and begin to sketch out a post-conflict scenario for the territory. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis has more on Blinken's trip to the Middle East to try to contain the war.