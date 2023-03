Blinken and Lavrov hold brief meeting at G20 in India U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke for around 10 minutes on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers summit in India. It's the first high-level discussion in months between the U.S. and Russia. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joined "CBS News Mornings" from Ukraine with the latest.