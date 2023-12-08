Blinken criticizes Israel's handling of war as video of IDF detaining group at gunpoint emerges Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday issued his strongest criticism yet of Israel's handling of the war against Hamas, saying, "There does remain a gap between… the intent to protect civilians and the actual results that we're seeing on the ground." Blinken's comments come as a video is released of the IDF detaining a group of men at gunpoint and forcing them to strip down to their underwear. BBC News correspondent Paul Adams has more, and reports some of the men detained have since been released.