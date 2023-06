Blinken, Chinese foreign minister meet in China as U.S. hopes to avoid a military clash Secretary of State Antony Blinken has traveled to China after his last trip was scuttled after a spy balloon from China was shot down over the U.S. Blinken met with Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, a close ally of President Xi Jinping. The U.S.' goal is to open channels of communication to avoid a military clash.