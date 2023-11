Blinken calls U.S.-China a "consequential relationship" One day after President Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Northern California, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told "CBS News Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell in an interview Wednesday that China represents "one of the most consequential relationships" the U.S. has with any nation. He also addressed President Biden's remarks in which Mr. Biden again referred to Xi as a "dictator."