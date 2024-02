Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia for Gaza truce talks, more U.S. retaliatory strikes expected U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is back in Saudi Arabia trying to work out a deal for an extended pause in fighting across Gaza and more hostage releases. The trip comes with U.S. strikes against Iran-backed militias expected to continue in response to the recent attack on an American base in Jordan that killed three soldiers. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more.