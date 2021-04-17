Live

Blake Lively under heat for Instagram post

Actress Blake Lively is getting backlash over an Instagram post that some suggest is racist. CBSN's Reena Ninan and Vladimir Duthiers have more details on the Sir Mix-A-Lot line that got the actress in social media hot water.
