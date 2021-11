"Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius, convicted in murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, up for parole Oscar Pistorius, the double-amputee Olympic sprinter who made global headlines after killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in 2013, may soon be paroled from prison. The now-34-year-old Pistorius has served half his sentence, making him automatically eligible for parole under South African law. But, as Debora Patta reports, he will first have to come face to face with his victim’s family.