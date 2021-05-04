Blackwater founder says contractors in Afghanistan wouldn't be mercenaries President Trump has so far rejected the advice of his national security adviser for the next steps in Afghanistan, a war that's been going on for nearly 16 years. Erik Prince, founder of the security firm previously known as Blackwater, wants to send about 5,000 private military contractors to replace troops helping the Afghan army. Prince, now executive director of Frontier Services Group, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the plan that he says would cut the annual cost of the war from an estimated $45 billion to less than $10 billion.