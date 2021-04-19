BlackRock CEO: Brexit "increases uncertainty in the world" Stock markets are still stabilizing after last week's Brexit vote. The Dow has rebounded around 550 points since Monday's losses. BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink says Britain's vote to leave the EU means there will be fewer people willing to make long-term investments and more who will hoard cash. Fink joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the impact on the global economy, efforts to restore calm and why Trump's comments on global trade are "inappropriate."