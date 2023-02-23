Black Twitter: The Twitterverse That Changed a Generation | CBS Reports You may know the hashtags and the groundbreaking movements — #BlackLivesMatter, #OscarsSoWhite, #SayHerName — but now you'll get an inside look at where they were born: Black Twitter. CBS Reports interviews celebrities, influencers and thought leaders to chronicle the history of Black Twitter, how it has spread to other platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and explore the social sphere where Black people started a community and ended up creating a pop culture juggernaut and driver of social justice.