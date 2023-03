Community concerns after 3 Black transgender women murdered in Milwaukee Chris Allen, the president and CEO of Diverse and Resilient, joins CBS News' Nikki Battiste and Elaine Quijano to discuss the murders of three Black transgender women in Milwaukee since June 2022. He also weighs in on a growing number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills being tracked by the ACLU, now that's impacting the LGBTQ+ community and what needs to be done to keep members safe.