Black Lives Matter co-founders, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. on legacy of John Lewis Congressman John Lewis' legacy has inspired a new generation of civil rights activists, including those in the Black Lives Matter movement. Jericka Duncan spoke with two co-founders of the movement, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi, and Dr. Bernice King, the daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. about Lewis' fight for equality and how it can be carried on.