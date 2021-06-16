Black farmers face new obstacle in overcoming economic discrimination A federal program created by the Biden administration to reverse a long-standing history of economic discrimination against Black farmers is on hold. Advocates said the loan forgiveness program is an opportunity to help thousands who have been disadvantaged by decades of unfair treatment, but a conservative law firm in Wisconsin argued it was unconstitutional because White farmers aren't eligible. Natalie Baszile, author of "We Are Each Other's Harvest: Celebrating African American Farmers, Land, and Legacy," joined CBSN to discuss.