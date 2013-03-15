Watch CBS News

"Black Death" mass grave unearthed in London

Archaeologists believe they found a graveyard during excavations for a rail project in London. The mass grave might hold the remains of some 50,000 people killed by the "Black Death" plague more than 650 years ago.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.