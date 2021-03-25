Live

Watch CBSN Live

Black bear lumbers through Wisconsin neighborhood

Dozens of residents of Green Bay, Wisconsin gathered to watch police and wildlife officials corral a black bear. Officials were eventually able to sedate the bear, much to the delight of onlookers. WFRV-TV's Jenn Sullivan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.