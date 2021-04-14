Black Army lieutenant files $1 Million lawsuit against Virginia police Army Second Lieutenant Caron Nazario is seeking $1 million in damages in a lawsuit against police officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, saying his First and Fourth Amendment rights were violated during a Virginia traffic stop in which police drew their guns and pepper-sprayed him. Timothy Bella, deputy editor for the Washington Post's Morning Mix, joins CBSN to discuss the lawsuit and how recently passed criminal justice reform laws might affect the officers.