Black Americans resettling in Ghana After Black Lives Matter protests exploded around the world - Ghana's Tourism Minister encouraged African Americans to move to her country, saying you don't have to "stay where you are not wanted." The calls followed a 2019 campaign that encouraged descendants of African diaspora to return to the nation where four centuries earlier their ancestors were forced into slavery. CBS correspondent Debora Patta meets one African American who was so fed up with the trauma of racism that she moved across the world to make Ghana her home.