Live

Watch CBSN Live

Biz Markie, "Just A Friend" rapper, dead at 57

He dubbed himself "The Clown Prince of Hip Hop." Rapper Biz Markie reached stardom with his 1989 ode to the brokenhearted. He died Friday, according to his representative. CBS News’ Jeff Glor takes a look back at his life.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.