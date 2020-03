Bishop T.D. Jakes sends hope amid pandemic Many churches and other houses of worship around the country will remain closed for services over the weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Potter's House megachurch, led by Bishop T.D. Jakes, is among them. The congregation with 30,000 members has suspended in-person church activities until further notice. Bishop T.D. Jakes joins "CBS This Morning" from Dallas, Texas, to talk about how he's carrying out his duties in light of the pandemic.