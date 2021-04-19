Bishop T. D. Jakes on moving forward after Dallas police ambush After the police-involved shooting deaths of two black men and the killing of five Dallas police officers, some communities turned to religion for healing. Bishop T. D. Jakes held a special town hall at The Potter's House megachurch in Dallas, where police, local leaders and family members of those killed by officers took part. Bishop Jakes joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss racial tensions in the U.S. and offer practical ways our society could address the recent tragedies.