Los Angeles County sheriff announces arrest in murder of Bishop David O'Connell Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced Monday that a suspect is under arrest for the murder of Bishop David O'Connell, who was found shot to death at his home on Saturday. He said tips led to the suspect, 65-year-old Carols Medina, the husband of Bishop O'Connell's housekeeper. Watch the news conference by the sheriff and other officials.