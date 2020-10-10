Birx warns of "silent spread" as experts fear another U.S. coronavirus wave There are ominous new signs that the U.S. is on the verge of another strong wave of the coronavirus. On Friday, more than 57,000 new cases were reported, adding to the more than 7.6 million known infections across the country. Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force has said the Northeast is showing signs of "asymptomatic silent spread," comparing it to the South after Memorial Day. Michael George reports on how one part of the Northeast, New York City, is handling the pandemic.