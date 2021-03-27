Live

Watch CBSN Live

Birth of ISIS traced to U.S. military prison

A CBS News investigation traced the birth of the ISIS terror group to Camp Bucca, a U.S. military prison in Iraq. At least 12 of ISIS's top officials, including leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, served time there. Clarissa Ward reports from London.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.