Birth and first steps of rare baby giraffe caught on camera The birth of a baby giraffe at Chester Zoo in the U.K. was caught on camera. After 472 days of pregnancy, new mom Orla delivered a 6-foot-tall baby after three hours of labor. Within 30 minutes of being born, the baby was learning how to walk. There are only about 2,500 Rothschild's giraffes remaining in the wild.