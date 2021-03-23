Live

Birkenstock CEO on the sandals' resurgence

This summer's fashion "must have" isn't so new at all. Birkenstocks are back and bigger than ever. Birkenstock USA managing director and CEO David Kahan joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to discuss the revival of the classic footwear.
