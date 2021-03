"Birdman" cast describe acting on top of acting Michael Keaton and the rest of the "Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)" ensemble cast -- which includes Emma Stone, Naomi Watts, Edward Norton, Zach Galifiankis, Amy Ryan and Andrea Riseborough -- sat down with CBS News' Ken Lombardi to discuss their new acclaimed Broadway-set drama from director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu ("21 Grams," "Babel").