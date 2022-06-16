Bipartisan gun reform bill facing challenges Bipartisan negotiators are meeting this afternoon to discuss the framework for a gun reform bill. Senator John Cornyn, the lead Republican negotiator, says some provisions could be dropped from framework if the lawmakers remain at an impasse. CBS News' Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano interview CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns about the disagreements plaguing the bill, the timeline in which lawmakers are hoping to vote on it in Senate, and how the upcoming midterm elections are impacting the framework's content.