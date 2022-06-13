Watch CBS News

Bipartisan group of senators announce agreement on gun control framework

A bipartisan group of senators have reached an agreement on a framework for gun control legislation in the wake of multiple mass shootings. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green spoke with Jonathan Kott, a former senior adviser to Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Chris Coons, and Lauren Zelt, a former deputy communications director to Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte, about the challenges to getting this passed.
