Bipartisan group of senators announce agreement on gun control framework A bipartisan group of senators have reached an agreement on a framework for gun control legislation in the wake of multiple mass shootings. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green spoke with Jonathan Kott, a former senior adviser to Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Chris Coons, and Lauren Zelt, a former deputy communications director to Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte, about the challenges to getting this passed.