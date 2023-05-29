Watch CBS News

Bipartisan deal reached to raise the debt limit

After President Biden brokered a deal with Speaker McCarthy to raise the debt ceiling by $4 trillion, they spent the weekend trying to secure enough votes to pass the bill by the June 5 deadline. Scott MacFarlane reports.
