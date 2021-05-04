Biographer Tina Brown on the life and legacy of Princess Diana This month marks 20 years since the death of Princess Diana. National Geographic is marking the anniversary with a new book called "Remembering Diana: A Life in Photographs" and a new documentary, "Diana: In Her Own Words." The movie features audio from secret interviews Diana recorded in 1991. Journalist, editor and Diana biographer Tina Brown, who wrote the foreword to "Remembering Diana," joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the revealing audio clips of the princess.