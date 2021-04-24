Live

Bill O'Reilly talks about Megyn Kelly, Fox News

Bill O'Reilly joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new children's book "Give Please A Chance," and he was also asked about his colleague Megyn Kelly, whose new book addresses alleged harassment by former Fox News boss Roger Ailes.
