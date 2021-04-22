Bill O'Reilly on first 2016 debate, new "Killing" book Fox News host Bill O'Reilly takes on one of the country's pivotal national security decisions in his latest book, "Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan." The latest in his "Killing" series with Martin Dugard, it offers a gripping look at this country's use of the atomic bomb. O'Reilly joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how he expects Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will perform in Monday night's debate, as well as his book, which is currently No. 1 on a New York Times Best Sellers list.