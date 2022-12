Bill of the Month: Woman mistakenly charged for shoulder surgery she never had A California woman received a medical bill from a hospital across the country for a surgery she never had. The hospital billed her anyway and when she didn't pay up, she was hit with a collections notice. It was a case of mistaken identity. Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal, editor-in-chief of Kaiser Health News, joins "CBS Mornings" for our continuing "Bill of the Month" series to talk about unexpected medical costs.