Bill Gates reacts to federal virus response Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been warning the public of a global pandemic since 2015. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has so far donated $100 million to help fight the coronavirus. He speaks to “CBS This Morning” co-host Anthony Mason about what he is doing to help the world combat the virus, the role of the federal government on testing and why he thinks “for the next one, we will be far more ready than we were for this one.”