Live

Watch CBSN Live

Bill Eichner on his "Billy on the Street" persona

He's loud, outrageous, and accosts pedestrians with obnoxious pranks about pop culture. But as Billy Eichner assures Richard Schlesinger in this web exclusive, his character on the TV series "Billy on the Street" is not really him.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.